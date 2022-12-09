Soccer-Italy's Serie A to be first league to introduce semi-automatic offside detection

Adds new system now in use in Qatar World Cup

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Serie A will introduce a semi-automatic offside detection system on the first matchday after the World Cup break on Jan. 4, making it the first league to do so.

Serie A is introducing a series of reforms, including the the new offside system, in a bid to achieve greater accuracy in decision-making and reduce the time taken for each review.

The new offside detection system has been in use at the World Cup in Qatar, where there have already been disputes over how accurate it is.

"After Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup, as a League we have to propose reforms in all areas," said Lorenzo Casini, president of the Serie A League, to Rai Italia.

"A key element of the reform is improving VAR and effective timing," added Casini.

The Serie A reforms come in the wake of factors such as clubs' lack of liquidity, the mass resignation of the Juventus board, and a glaring error in a Juventus against Salernitana match in September, when VAR overturned the offside that cost Juve a legal goal when the game was drawn at 2-2.

