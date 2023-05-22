Soccer-Italy's Juventus docked 10 points for transfer deals

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Juventus JUVE.MI on Monday were docked 10 points for the current season in a new ruling by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings, Italy's Football Association said.

Before the decision was announced and with three games left to play this season, including one on Monday evening, Juventus were second in Serie A with 69 points, behind this season's champions Napoli.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

