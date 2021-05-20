SOCCER-Italy's Inter Milan secures financing deal with Oaktree funds - sources

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Inter Milan has secured a financing deal to help out the Italian soccer club from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management OAK_pa.N, two sources close to the matter said.

Chinese retail giant Suning 002024.SZ has controlled Inter Milan since 2016 through Luxembourg-based vehicle Great Horizon Sarl.

It has been seeking new resources to shore up the club's finances to overcome fallout from the health pandemic.

Inter Milan was crowned Serie A champions this month for the first time in 11 years.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

