Soccer-Italy's Inter Milan secure financing deal with Oaktree funds

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Italian soccer club Inter Milan havereached a deal to secure financing from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management OAK_pa.N, Oaktree said on Thursday.

Inter, crowned Serie A champions this month for the first time in 11 years, have been hit by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the club's owners had been discussing a deal for months to shore up the finances.

Chinese retail giant Suning 002024.SZ has controlled Inter Milan since 2016 through Luxembourg-based vehicle Great Horizon Sarl.

Inter, like rival clubs, are facing a drop in revenues due to the pandemic, as matches are played in empty stadiums and companies cut sponsorship budgets.

The club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta said last week Inter had to cut their wage bill to keep their business sustainable amid the pandemic.

