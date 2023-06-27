News & Insights

Soccer-Italy pledges to stamp out anti-Semitism from football stadiums

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA

June 27, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

ROME, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy signed on Tuesday a letter of intent aimed at eradicating anti-Semitism from soccer stadiums across the country.

Instances of racism and anti-Semitism are commonplace in Italian stadiums, with fans regularly booing or shouting abuse at Black players, using the word "Jew" as an insult and displaying Nazi or fascist symbols.

The initiative represents a "great contribution" to soccer, said Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi during the declaration signing ceremony in Rome, which also involved Italy's sports minister and the President of the Italian Football Federation.

The declaration will forbid soccer players from wearing the number 88 - a reference to the 'Heil Hitler' salute - and ban symbols recalling Nazism.

It will also mandate fans to use non-discriminatory language at all public events and set out guidelines on how to suspend matches in cases of discrimination.

The Jewish community in the past has urged Italian sports authorities to do more to root out anti-Semitism in stadiums.

Last March, during Lazio's 1-0 win over AS Roma in the city derby, a supporter wore a Lazio shirt with the name 'Hitlerson' and the number 88, while two other fans performed 'Roman salutes', which are associated with fascism.

"...Is it possible that everyone keeps ignoring this?," the President of Rome's Jewish Community Ruth Dureghello had tweeted, commenting on the pictures and videos that circulated on social media following the match.

Lazio later said that the three fans would be banned for life from attending any games at the Stadio Olimpico.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Ken Ferris)

((federica.urso@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.