Soccer-Italy midfielder Verratti joins Qatar's Al-Arabi from PSG

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

September 13, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al-Arabi, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The Qatar Stars League club have paid a reported 45 million euros ($48.31 million) for the 30-year-old, according to the Italian media.

"I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris St Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies," Verratti told the club website.

"Paris, the Club and its supporters will always have a very special place in my heart. I will be Parisian forever."

Verratti joined PSG in 2012 from his hometown club Pescara. The Ligue 1 side paid 12 million euros ($12.87 million) for the then 19-year-old.

Al-Arabi finished runners up to Al-Duhail in last season's Qatar Stars League and have started this season with three draws. The Qatari transfer window remains open until Sept. 18.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

