Soccer-Italian Serie B postpones two rounds of fixtures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Two rounds of the Italian second division scheduled for Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 have been postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at various clubs, Serie B announced on Thursday after a conference call with all teams.

The postponements effectively give Serie B a longer winter break with the season set to resume on Jan. 15.

Two rescheduled matches -- Benevento v Monza and Lecce v Vicenza -- which were called off last week due to COVID-19 cases will be played on Jan. 13.

The top flight Serie A has been largely unaffected as they head into the winter break, with only one game called off after bottom side Salernitana were banned from travelling to Udinese due to COVID-19 cases in their squad.

Serie A said last week that 98% of its players have received two vaccinations for COVID-19, helping the division stay relatively unaffected by the virus.

