Soccer-Ireland confirm coach Kenny's exit after poor Euro campaign

Recasts with FAI decision on not renewing contract

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will leave his role after the country's football association (FAI) said on Wednesday that he would not be offered a new contract.

Ireland ended their year on a demoralising note as they were held to a 1-1 friendly draw at home by New Zealand on Tuesday.

Ireland failed to qualifyfor Euro 2024, after finishing second-bottom in their group with six points from eight matches, with their two wins coming against last-placed Gibraltar. They ended their qualification campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to the Netherlands on Saturday.

"Stephen Kenny’s contract as Manager of the Ireland senior men’s national team will not be renewed following the conclusion of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualification process," the FAI said in a statement.

"The Board agrees that now is the right time for change ahead of the friendly matches in March and June 2024 and the next Nations League campaign starting in September 2024."

The 52-year-old replaced Mick McCarthy in 2020 and signed a new contract to remain in charge until after Euro 2024.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru and Anita Kobylinska Editing by Toby Davis)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.