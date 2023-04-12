Soccer-Iraqi player gets two-year ban for 'trying to attack referee'

Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

April 12, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh has been suspended for two years for trying to attack a referee after being sent off in a game on Sunday, the Iraqi Football Association said.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya lost 3-2 to Al-Kahraba after a last-gasp goal, to drop to second place in the league.

"Ibrahim Bayesh mocked the referee as he was shown a second yellow card, and after that a red card, as a result (the player) ran towards the referee and tried to attack him, and he threatened and insulted the referee," Iraq's federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hammadi Ahmed, a member of the club's administrative board, also received a two-year ban after he pushed the referee and directed "harsh and obscene words" to the refereeing staff, the federation added.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will have to play three home matches without fans and were ordered to pay a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars ($7,637.79) after their fans rioted after the game.

The club will also have to pay for repairs to the Al-Shaab Stadium after it was damaged during the riot.

($1 = 1,309.2800 Iraqi dinars)

(Reporting by Osama Khairy, writing by Shady Amir; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
