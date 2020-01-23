World Markets

Soccer-Iranian clubs agree to neutral venue for Champions League matches - AFC

Reuters
Iranian clubs Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro have agreed to play the home legs of their Asian Champions League preliminary round ties at neutral venues, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday, averting reported threats of a boycott.

