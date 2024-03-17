Soccer-Inter's winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli

Adds quotes

MILAN, Italy, March 17 (Reuters) - Runaway leaders Inter Milan drew 1-1 with visitors Napoli in Serie A on Sunday after Matteo Darmian's first-half goal for the hosts was cancelled out by a late header from Juan Jesus.

The result ended Inter's run of 10 consecutive Serie A victories and moved them to 76 points at the top of the table, 14 ahead of AC Milan in second place after 29 matches. Napoli are seventh with 45 points.

Inter had several early opportunities with Napoli keeper Alex Meret saving a diving header from Darmian, and then denying Lautaro Martinez on the follow-up.

Napoli's key striker Victor Osimhen was ruled out of the game due to a muscle problem and they struggled up front against Inter's solid defence.

Inter deservedly broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when Alessandro Bastoni delivered a cross into the box and an unmarked Darmian finished first time.

While Inter controlled most of the match, their usually watertight defence slipped up in the 81st minute as a Napoli corner was deflected to an unmarked Jesus who headed in the equaliser to grab a share of the spoils.

"There is a little disappointment, especially considering how the game was going," Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said to DAZN.

"We were up against the reigning Champions of Italy and Napoli have a lot of quality, but unfortunately we made a naive error that cost us the victory.

"There are nine games left, 27 points up for grabs, we must maintain concentration."

CALZONA HAPPY

Napoli coach Francesco Calzona was pleased with his side's display.

"We are still a long way off Inter, but this is a side that had won 10 games in a row in Serie A, so it was an excellent performance," Calzona told DAZN.

"We tried until the end to win, it was tough because Inter put you on the ropes with their combinations. Perhaps we lacked a little sharpness, but I am still pleased. The team has found itself again."

Calzona will take a break from his Serie A duties and will perform his dual role as Slovakia coach in the upcoming international break.

"Members of staff will remain in Naples and I have full faith in them. There won’t be many players left behind either, but I get the images from the drone to follow their training sessions."

AS Roma clinched a crucial 1-0 victory in the battle for a top-four spot against Sassuolo at home. Lorenzo Pellegrini's curling strike secured the win to put the capital club three points behind fourth-placed Bologna, who have 54 points.

Atalanta's match against Fiorentina was postponed on Sunday after Fiorentina director Joe Barone collapsed as the team were departing the hotel. The fixture will be rescheduled for a later date.

Fiorentina said that Barone's condition remains critical but stable.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.