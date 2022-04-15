Soccer-Inter make it three wins in a row to go top of Serie A

Inter Milan made it three league wins in a row with a 3-1 success at Spezia on Friday, a victory that sent Simone Inzaghi's side top of the Serie A standings.

With league leaders AC Milan not in action until later on Friday, the champions knew that victory in Liguria would lift them to the top of Serie A.

After a cagey start, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic swept the ball home, on the end of Danilo D'Ambrosio's knock down, in the 31st minute to break the deadlock.

Chances came and went as Inter looked for the crucial second goal, before Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez nudged one into the net in the 73rd minute to put his side in command.

A fine late goal from Spezia captain Giulio Maggiore ensured a tense final few minutes for the title chasers, but substitute Alexis Sanchez's stoppage-time finish put the game to bed.

The hard-fought success moved Inter onto 69 points from 32 matches, one ahead of Milan prior to their clash with Genoa at San Siro. Spezia stay 15th on 33 points

