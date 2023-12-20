Soccer-Inter knocked out of Coppa Italia by Bologna

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Serie A leaders Inter Milan were beaten 2-1 at home by Bologna in Coppa Italia last 16 on Wednesday after an array of wasted chances saw Simone Inzaghi's side crash out of the competition following an extra time.

Forward Lautaro Martinez failed to put Inter in front from the spot when a penalty was awarded to the hosts after the hour mark as the Argentine was denied by Bologna keeper Federico Ravaglia.

Inter defender Carlos Augusto opened the scoring two minutes into the extra time with a header before Bologna's Sam Beukema and Dan Ndoye both scored in extra time's second half to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Inter had won all of their previous eight Coppa Italia matches against Bologna, who are currently fourth in the Serie A standings.

Champions Napoli were dumped out of the competition on Tuesday following a 4-0 thrashing at home by Frosinone.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Chris Reese)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

