Soccer-Inter knock out Benfica to set up Milan derby semi-final

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Inter drew 3-3 with Benfica on Wednesday to win their Champions League quarter-final 5-3 on aggregate and will face city rivals AC Milan in the last four for the right to be the first Italian team to reach the final for six years.

Inter took the lead in the 13th minute with a brilliant strike by Nicolo Barella from inside the box but Benfica equalised in the 38th minute through a towering header from Fredrik Aursnes.

Inter opened up a two-goal lead after the break as Lautaro Martinez and substitute Joaquin Correa scored within seven minutes, but defender Antonio Silva and substitute Petar Musa hit back with two late goals for Benfica.

It was not enough to deny Inter their first semi-final appearance since they won the trophy for the third time in 2010.

