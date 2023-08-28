Soccer-Inter glide to a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari

Aug 28 (Reuters) - First-half goals by Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a comfortable 2-0 win at newcomers Cagliari in Serie A on Monday.

After 21 minutes, a midfield mishap by Cagliari gave Marcus Thuram the chance to skilfully thread the ball to Dumfries, who executed an angled drive to break the deadlock.

At the half-hour mark, Martinez latched on to Federico DiMarco's pass and clinically finished from close range to extend the visitors' lead.

Cagliari had a golden opportunity to reduce the score in the last minutes of the match through Paulo Azzi but Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer produced a reflex save from point-blank range.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

