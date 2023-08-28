News & Insights

Soccer-Inter glide to a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

August 28, 2023 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - First-half goals by Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a comfortable 2-0 win at newcomers Cagliari in Serie A on Monday.

After 21 minutes, a midfield mishap by Cagliari gave Marcus Thuram the chance to skilfully thread the ball to Dumfries, who executed an angled drive to break the deadlock.

At the half-hour mark, Martinez latched on to Federico DiMarco's pass and clinically finished from close range to extend the visitors' lead.

Cagliari had a golden opportunity to reduce the score in the last minutes of the match through Paulo Azzi but Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer produced a reflex save from point-blank range.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.