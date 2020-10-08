Soccer-Inter defender Bastoni tests positive for COVID-19

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have confirmed that defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's under-21 team.

"The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols," said Inter in a statement.

The Italian football federation said on Wednesday that two members of the under-21 squad had tested positive without naming them. It said that the rest of the squad were re-tested and all results were negative.

Inter's next match is the derby against AC Milan on Oct 17.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((brian.homewood@bluewin.ch;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.