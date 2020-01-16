Soccer-Inter agree deal to sign Man United captain Young - reports

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Manchester United defender and club captain Ashley Young, British media reports said.

The move will bring an end to Young's 8-1/2 year stay at United, where he won the 2012-13 Premier League title, the 2015-16 FA Cup, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

Sky Sports reported the 34-year-old Young is expected to undergo a medical in Italy on Friday after United agreed to sell the player in a deal worth a 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million)plus bonuses.

England full back Young has made 18 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United this season, but started only 10 Premier League matches.

Inter, who signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Old Trafford last August and also secured a loan deal for United forward Alexis Sanchez, are two points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

Under former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, Inter are chasing their first Italian top-flight title since 2010.

($1 = 0.8980 euros)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.