Soccer-Injured Williamson withdraws from England squad, Turner to replace her

February 18, 2024 — 02:07 pm EST

Feb 18 (Reuters) - England captain Leah Williamson has pulled out of this month's friendly fixtures against Austria and Italy due to an injury, with defender Millie Turner called up as cover, England Football said on Sunday.

Arsenal defender Williamson was initially named in the 23-player squad on Tuesday, her first call-up since April last year when she ruptured her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Williamson, who missed the 2023 Women's World Cup where England lost 1-0 to Spain in the final, was also absent from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

The Lionesses will visit Algeciras in Spain to face Austria on Friday, followed by a game against Italy four days later.

