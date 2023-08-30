News & Insights

MANU

Soccer-Injured Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

August 30, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Defender Raphael Varane will miss Manchester United's Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday as he will be out for a serveral weeks with an unspecified injury, the club said on Wednesday.

"The France international came off at halftime in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks," United said in a statement.

Victor Lindelof replaced the 30-year-old on Saturday and manager Erik ten Hag said it was for injury reasons.

"He had complaints, we didn't want to risk him, we have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, who could replace him, so we don't want take a risk," Ten Hag said after the game.

"He had complaints and if it's really bad I don't know, we have to wait."

The extent of the injury has not yet been revealed and Ten Hag is expected to provide a further update on Friday.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.