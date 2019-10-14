US Markets

Soccer-Injured Neymar sidelined for four weeks - PSG

Paris St Germain forward Neymar will be out of action for four weeks because of a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 leaders said on Monday.

"Neymar underwent an MRI (scan) this afternoon... a medical check up will be done in eight days but his return to competition is expected in four weeks depending on the evolution (of the injury)," PSG said in a statement.

Neymar picked up the injury during Brazil's 1-1 draw against Nigeria in a friendly game in Singapore on Sunday.

The striker is set to miss PSG's two Champions League games against Club Brugge next week and on Nov. 6.

