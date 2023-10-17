News & Insights

Soccer-Indonesia backs Saudi Arabia's bid for 2034 World Cup

October 17, 2023 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's football federation (PSSI) said on Wednesday they are backing Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup, a week after PSSI president Erick Thohir said they were in talks with Australia about a possible joint bid for the event.

"Indonesia supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034," Thohir said in a statement. "Indonesia continues to prepare for its bid to host the FIFA World Cup after 2034, as well as other FIFA competitions."

FIFA has invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the 2034 tournament, setting a deadline of Oct. 31.

Thohir said last week he had held discussions with his Australian counterpart about a possible bid that could also have included Malaysia and Singapore.

Football Australia has previously said they were exploring the possibility of bidding for the tournament.

