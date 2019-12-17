World Markets

Soccer-Indian FA investigates referee for alleged racist comments

Contributor
Sudipto Ganguly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's soccer governing body (AIFF) said on Tuesday it has launched an investigation into allegations a Saudi Arabian referee made racist remarks about Mumbai City FC's Gabonese forward Serge Kevyn.

MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India's soccer governing body (AIFF) said on Tuesday it has launched an investigation into allegations a Saudi Arabian referee made racist remarks about Mumbai City FC's Gabonese forward Serge Kevyn.

The Mumbai side allege Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr made the remarks about Kevyn, who has represented Gabon eight times, in Sunday's Indian Super League (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC, the AIFF said in a statement.

"The All India Football Federation follows a zero toleration policy against racism and the complaint has been forwarded to the disciplinary committee to investigate into the matter and take appropriate action if found guilty," it said.

The clubs did not wish to comment on the matter.

Mumbai are sixth in the 10-team ISL and scored the winner in injury time for a 3-2 away victory in Sunday's match.

Last month the owners of Premier League champions Manchester City agreed to buy 65% of Mumbai City FC, expanding their global stable of clubs to eight in countries from China to Japan to the United States.

The ISL is promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and TV network Star India, which is owned by Walt Disney.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6841 4383; Twitter: @sudipto81;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular