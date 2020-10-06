Soccer-Improved Spurs can win title, says Redknapp

Tottenham Hotspur will be a danger to anyone this season and the squad they have assembled makes them genuine challengers for the Premier League title, former manager Harry Redknapp has said.

Spurs, who last won the league in the 1960-61 season and have not won a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup, have re-signed forward Gareth Bale and bolstered the squad with Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Carlos Vinicius.

"I think they'll make top four ... they could even win the league this year," Redknapp, who managed Spurs from 2008-2012, told Sky Sports.

"They've got cover in every position... that forward line, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale... Look at the strength in depth. They're full of midfield players. Defensively, they have two right-backs and two left-backs.

"They could be scary. Tottenham are a danger to anyone in that division this year."

Tottenham, who thrashed Manchester United 6-1 on Sunday, return to action after the international break with a home match against West Ham United on Oct. 18.

