Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesday’s 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window.
