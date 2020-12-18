Soccer-I'll walk away only if it serves Sheffield United, says Wilder

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Embattled Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said on Friday that he would only step down if he thought it was the best decision for the club as they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

The Blades were the surprise package last season when the promoted club finished ninth but a 3-2 defeat at home on Thursday to Manchester United has left Wilder's side with only one point in 13 games.

"I'd only do that if I thought it was the right thing for Sheffield United. That's the only time I would do that," Wilder told reporters when asked if he would leave if their situation did not improve.

"The club means far too much for it to be about me, it's about what happens for the football club. Whether the people above me give me their support or their decisions, I understand and respect that.

"But I'm working away. As seen in last night's performance, there's still plenty of heart and spirit in this group."

Earlier this week, Wilder received public backing from the club's owner, Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who said they would stick with the Englishman "no matter what".

Despite the loss to Manchester United at Bramall Lane, Wilder said there were positives from Thursday's performance to give him hope of picking up points soon.

Their next game is away at Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

"The gap can't grow, we've got to be looking to take some points over this Christmas period," Wilder added. "If we produce what we produced last night, I think everybody will believe that will pick up points."

Wilder added that striker Oli McBurnie and midfielder Sander Berge were doubtful for the trip.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.