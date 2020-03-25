World Markets

Soccer-Ighalo set for Man United stay as Martins prepares to join Shanghai

Contributor
Michael Church Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins is on the verge of a return to Shanghai Shenhua, Chinese media have reported, increasing the likelihood Odion Ighalo will make his stay at Manchester United a permanent one this summer.

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins is on the verge of a return to Shanghai Shenhua, Chinese media have reported, increasing the likelihood Odion Ighalo will make his stay at Manchester United a permanent one this summer.

Ighalo has made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games since signing on loan until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.

Martins, who was previously contracted to Shenhua from 2016 until the end of the 2018 season, was reported by Titan Sports to have arrived in China on Tuesday and was being lined up to replace Ighalo ahead of the Chinese Super League season.

China's domestic league has yet to start the 2020 season after kick off was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak but speculation is mounting that the campaign will begin in late April or early May.

England's Premier League has been suspended due to the pandemic and will not resume before April 30.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((Michael@asiansportsmedia.com, +852 9023 4874))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular