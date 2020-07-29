Soccer-Ibrahimovic scores two, Donnarumma saves penalty in Milan win

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIELE MASCOLO

AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty as they won 4-1 at Sampdoria on Wednesday to stay unbeaten since the Serie A season restarted.

July 29 (Reuters) - AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty as they won 4-1 at Sampdoria on Wednesday to stay unbeaten since the Serie A season restarted.

Milan went ahead after four minutes when Ante Rebic crossed from the left and Ibrahimovic, left unmarked, headed past Sampdoria goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone who was making his Serie A debut at the age of 25.

However, Falcone made a good save to deny Ibrahimovic a second goal before halftime when the Swede's shot took a deflection.

Donnarumma did well to stop a Fabio Quagliarella free kick after the break before Hakan Calhanoglu added a second in the 54th minute. The referee initially disallowed it for a foul but the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Calhanoglu also set up the third with a pass to Ibrahimovic who scored from a narrow angle four minutes later. It was the 38-year-old Swede's ninth league goal since he returned for a second stint with Milan in January.

Donnarumma saved Gonzalo Maroni's penalty and, although Kristoffer Askildsen pulled one back for Sampdoria, Rafael Leao then added a fourth for Milan.

Milan stayed sixth with 63 points which will earn them a place in the Europa League second qualifying round next season.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

((brian.homewood@bluewin.ch;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More