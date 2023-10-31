News & Insights

Soccer-Hungary to host Israel Euro 2024 qualifying matches v Switzerland, Romania

October 31, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

By Lori Ewing

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Two of Israel's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games will be played in Hungary, European soccer's governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday.

UEFA postponed all matches scheduled in the country earlier this month due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Pancho Arena in Felcsut will host Israel's Group I qualifying game against Switzerland on Nov. 15 and their Nov. 18 match against Romania. The matches will be played with spectators, UEFA said.

Israel, who have 11 points from six matches and sit third in the group, are also playing away at Kosovo on Nov. 12.

