Soccer-Hungary criticises 'unsportsmanlike' Bulgaria as Euro qualifier venue changed

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian football federation slammed the Bulgarian federation for "unsportsmanlike" conduct as Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier match was moved from Plovdiv to Sofia on Tuesday.

The late venue change was caused by the Plovdiv municipality's decision to not make the Hristo Botev stadium available for the match due to ongoing construction work at the venue.

The Hungarian FA called hosts Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) actions "unprecedented, totally unjustified and grossly unsportsmanlike" in a statement.

"It is not even possible to organise a family holiday in this way, let alone an international football match with a huge stake, involving millions of people," it added.

The BFU said the Plovdiv municipality had violated the preliminary agreement for the use of the stadium.

"UEFA ordered that the match will be played behind closed doors at the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia," the BFU said on Tuesday.

Hungary are top of group G with 14 points from six matches, and will qualify for Euro 2024 with a game to spare if they get a point on Thursday, or if Montenegro drop points to Lithuania.

Bulgaria are bottom with two points as they look to secure a qualifying playoff berth in their remaining matches against Hungary and Serbia.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

