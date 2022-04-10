Soccer-Hulk scores twice as champions start with win over Inter

US Markets

Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro got their 2022 campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday when a goal in each half from striker Hulk gave them a 2-0 win over Internacional.

Player of the Year in the Serie A last season, Hulk took just 10 minutes to get his name on the scoresheet when he deftly beat the opposing keeper from close range.

Inter had chances to equalise, with Edenilson hitting the bar, but it was Atletico who scored again through Hulk.

The former Brazil striker took a pass from Federico Zaracho in stoppage time and dinked his shot over the advancing goalkeeper.

