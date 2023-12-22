Soccer-Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe stood by his right back Kieran Trippier after the England international's costly errors during Tuesday's League Cup loss at Chelsea.

Trippier's mistake led to Chelsea's added-time equaliser and he missed a penalty in the shootout as Newcastle exited the competition a week after going out of the Champions League.

"Kieran Trippier is fine, he is a strong character and vastly experienced. As well, it is not about one individual it is about the collective," Howe told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Luton Town.

"Being one of the leaders in the group, Trippier is a strong character and (team mates) will look to him, but I don't think it has been any different."

Luton, 18th in the table, will not be an easy place for sixth-placed Newcastle to end their six-match away winless streak in all competitions, Howe said.

"I know full well that it is a difficult place to go, as I have been there many times as a player," he added.

"They ran Manchester City very close, they couldn't have gone any closer against Arsenal, in the way that match see-sawed, and got a really good draw against Liverpool."

Howe is also dealing with an ongoing injury crisis.

"It was a horrible challenge," Howe said about Moises Caicedo's tackle on Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon during the Chelsea game. "He is sore but we will see how he is today.

"Emil Krafth had a nasty cut on his shin which went deep, so it required stitches."

Howe said he was yet to make a decision on the availability of Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Alekander Isak, but was happy with the recovery of Sven Botman who played the first half on Tuesday.

"Sven is good, we will assess him today... he has looked strong and comfortable," the manager said.

Howe also sent his best wishes to Luton captain Tom Lockyer who suffered a cardiac arrest during the game at Bournemouth last weekend.

"It puts football into perspective," Howe said.

"Luton fans will be thinking of Tom and the whole build-up will be reflective of that, but for us we just have to concentrate on our performance.

"We have all been in these positions before and we need a response against Luton."

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

