Soccer-Holders Urawa smash Hanoi for six in Asian Champions League

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Urawa Red Diamonds picked up their first win of the new Asian Champions League campaign on Wednesday as the title holders handed Hanoi FC a 6-0 thrashing at Saitama Stadium.

The J.League club salvaged a last-gasp draw with Wuhan Three Towns in the opening round of the group phase last month but had few problems against the Vietnamese side.

Pham Tuan Hai's ninth minute own goal set Urawa on their way to a comfortable win, with Alexander Scholtz, Toshiki Takahashi, Takahiro Sekine, Jose Kante and Ekanit Panya all on target.

"We started in a good way and we scored, quickly, two goals," said Urawa head coach Maciej Skorza. "We are very happy to win this game and score six goals."

Despite the win Urawa trail Pohang Steelers by two points in Group J after the South Koreans secured a 3-1 win at home over Wuhan with Brazilian striker Zeca scoring twice after Abdulaziz Yakubu had given the Chinese side a 10th minute lead.

Former champions Jeonbuk Motors suffered a surprise 3-2 loss in Group F in Thailand against Bangkok United as Singapore's Lion City Sailors won 2-1 over Hong Kong side Kitchee.

Willen Mota scored the crucial third for Bangkok United eight minutes from time to earn his side their second win in two games and put them on top of the standings with six points.

Jeonbuk sit on three points and level with Lion City, who had goals from Richairo Zivkovic and Maxime Lestienne to thank for their win in Hong Kong.

Early efforts from Aziz Behich and Max Caputo earned Melbourne City a 2-1 win over Chinese Super League side Zhejiang FC to move the Australian side onto four points from their opening two games in Group H.

Behich struck in the fourth minute before Caputo doubled the lead with a header and, while Brazilian forward Leonardo pulled one back from the penalty spot for Zhejiang, Melbourne comfortably took the win.

The A-League side are joined at the top of their group by Japan's Ventforet Kofu, who had a last minute goal from Motoki Hasegawa to thank for their 1-0 win over Buriram United in Tokyo.

Only the winners of each of the 10 groups in the Asian Champions League are certain to advance to the last 16, where they will be joined by the three best runners-up from the eastern and western sides of the draw.

