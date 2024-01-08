Soccer-Holders Man City visit Spurs, Villa at Chelsea in FA Cup fourth round

(Adds draw)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - FA Cup holders Manchester City face a tricky trip to Tottenham Hotspur, while in-form Aston Villa have been drawn to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.

Third-placed champions City are a point above Spurs with a game in hand in the Premier League table, while Villa are flying high in second spot with Chelsea languishing 10th.

Fulham welcome Newcastle United and Sheffield United host Brighton & Hove Albion in other all-Premier League ties, with matches scheduled to be played over the Jan. 27-28 weekend.

League leaders Liverpool, who knocked Arsenal out in the third round, received a more favourable draw on Monday.

Juergen Klopp's team will host the winners of the replay between Norwich City and Bristol Rovers.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, travel to second-tier Ipswich Town.

The winners of the replay between Crystal Palace and Everton will host either Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers.

Twelve-time FA Cup winners Manchester United were playing at Wigan Athletic on Monday with the winners facing a fourth-round match at either Newport County or Eastleigh.

League Two side Wrexham A.F.C., owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and who reached the fourth round last season, will visit Blackburn Rovers.

Draw:

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford/Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United/Bristol City v Nottingham Forest/Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City/Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City/Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace/Everton v Luton Town/Bolton Wanderers

Newport Country/Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic/Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United

Ties to be played over Jan. 27-28 weekend (Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris) ((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER ENGLAND/DRAW (UPDATE 1, PIX)

