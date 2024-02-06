News & Insights

Soccer-Holders Barcelona to face Norway's Brann in Women's Champions League quarters

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

February 06, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

NYON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Defending champions Barcelona will face SK Brann and record eight-time winners Olympique Lyonnais will play Benfica in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals after the draw was held in Nyon on Tuesday.

The 2020-21 finalists Chelsea will take on Ajax Amsterdam while Paris St Germain will be up against Swedish side BK Hacken in the other two last-eight ties.

Brann, the 2022 Toppserien champions, are the first Norwegian team to make it this far in the competition.

The quarter-finals first legs will be played on March 19-20 and the second leg ties will take place on March 27-28.

The semi-finals are scheduled for April 20-21 with the return legs on April 27-28.

The final will be held at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on May 25.

QUARTER-FINALS

Barcelona v SK Brann

Olympique Lyonnais v Benfica

Chelsea v Ajax

Paris St Germain v BK Hacken

SEMI-FINALS

SK Brann/Barcelona v Ajax/Chelsea

Benfica/Lyon v Hacken/PSG

