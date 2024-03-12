Soccer-Holders Al Ahly to meet Simba in African Champions League quarter-final

CAIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Holders Al Ahly of Egypt were drawn against Simba of Tanzania in the quarter-final of this season’s African Champions League as they seek to win the continent’s top club title for a sixth time in the last eight editions.

The draw was conducted in Cairo on Tuesday and has Simba’s domestic rivals Young Africans pitted against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Al Ahly will have home advantage in the second leg and if they progress will meet either TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo or Angola’s Petro Atletico in the semi-final.

Petro set an African Champions League record when they became the first club not to concede a goal in all six of their group games.

African Champions League draw

Quarter-final:

Simba (Tanzania) v Al Ahly (Egypt)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) v Petro Atletico (Angola)

Esperance (Tunisia) v ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Young Africans (Tanzania) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Team mentioned first play at home in the first leg on March 29-30 with the return legs on April 5-6.

Semi-final:

Esperance or ASEC Abidjan v Young Africans or Mamelodi Sundowns

TP Mazembe or Petro Atletico v Simba or Al Ahly

The final will be played over two legs on May 19 and May 26.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by xx)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.