News & Insights

Soccer-Hearing date set for Man City's financial rule breach charges: Premier League CEO

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

January 16, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - A date has been set for the hearing into Manchester City's alleged financial rule breaches, the Premier League's CEO Richard Masters said on Tuesday.

City were charged in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since their acquisition by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group, and were referred to an independent commission for a hearing.

"There is a date set for that proceeding. Unfortunately, I can't tell you when that is but it is progressing," Masters told the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee of the UK Parliament.

When the charges were announced in February, City said they welcomed "the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."

The charges against City, who are targeting a fourth straight Premier League title this season, are different to those brought against Everton and Nottingham Forest on Monday, Masters told the committee.

"If any club, the current champions or otherwise, had been found in breach of the spending rules, they would be in exactly the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest," he said.

"But the volume and character of the charges laid before Manchester City, which I obviously cannot talk about at all, are being heard in a completely different environment."

Everton and Forest are facing potential points deductions - which would be a second for Everton this season after they were docked 10 points in November. (Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis) ((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER ENGLAND MCI/FINANCES (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.