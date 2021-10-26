Soccer-Hazard must wait for his chance, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard will have to wait for his opportunity to get back in the first team because other players are ahead of him, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

The Belgium international was again left on the bench at Barcelona for Real's 2-1 win in Sunday's Clasico.

"Hazard began the season struggling with injuries and it is taking some time for him to reach his best form," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of second-placed Real's LaLiga game at home to Osasuna on Wednesday.

"He has everything to be a Real Madrid star but will have to hold on because, right now, he has a problem and that problem is that his coach prefers other players better than him."

The 30-year-old Hazard, who joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Chelsea for 120 million euros ($139.66 million), has started five games for Real this season but did not finish any of them.

With promising Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Jr, 21, and Rodrygo, 20, getting more opportunities to play up front alongside Karim Benzema, Hazard will have to fight hard to get an opportunity in Ancelotti's starting eleven.

“He needs to stay motivated. This is Real Madrid and we have a lot of good players, so it’s normal that you have good competition. He needs to keep working to get back to his best form”, added Ancelotti.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Ken Ferris)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

