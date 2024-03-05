News & Insights

Soccer-Hayes' reign as US women's coach begins with friendlies against South Korea

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

March 05, 2024 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Emma Hayes will make her coaching debut with the U.S. women's teams in two friendlies against South Korea in June, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

Hayes will leave Women's Super League leaders Chelsea when the season ends in May.

"It will be exciting for everyone to have Emma on board for the June games," said interim U.S. head coach Twila Kilgore, who will join Hayes' staff as an assistant coach.

The U.S. will take on South Korea in Commerce City, Colorado on June 1 and in St. Paul, Minnesota three days later.

The two friendlies will be part of their preparations for this year's Paris Olympics, with two more matches to take place in July.

"We need as many quality games as we can get heading into the Olympics and Korea will provide good tests ...," Kilgore added.

"The matches in Colorado and Minnesota are the final international matches before the Olympic team is chosen, so they will carry that extra edge."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

