News & Insights

Soccer-Hasek returns as Czech Republic coach ahead of Euro 2024

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

January 04, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Michael Kahn for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic appointed Ivan Hasek for a second spell as coach on Thursday to lead the squad at this year's European Championship.

The 60-year-old Hasek, a former Czechoslovakia captain, takes over from Jaroslav Silhavy who guided the Czechs to the tournament in Germany.

Silhavy stepped down following criticism over some of the team's performances in qualifying.

Hasek, who captained Czechoslovakia during their run to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals, led Sparta Prague to two league titles as coach and had a brief stint leading the national team in 2009.

"It's a great honour to lead the Czech national team because it's the pinnacle of the career for any coach," Hasek told a press conference.

The former Sparta Prague central midfielder, who spent most of his managerial career abroad with stops in Strasbourg as well as stints in the Middle East and Africa, signed a contract through the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Czechs had also sought to bring in former national team captain Pavel Nedved as manager but the Juventus great and 2003 Ballon d'Or winner told the iDNES website that he declined due to the fact he spends most of his time outside the Czech Republic.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Toby Davis)

((michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 612; Reuters Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.