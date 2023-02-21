Soccer-Haiti qualify for Women's World Cup with 2-1 playoff win over Chile

Adds details

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Haiti qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win over Chile in the final qualifying playoffs on Wednesday, as Melchie Dumonay scored twice at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

Haiti will be in Group D at the July 20 to Aug. 20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, competing with England, Denmark and China.

Midfielder Dumonay opened the scoring at the stroke of half time with a powerful strike into the top corner as she finished off a brilliant team move and followed it up with a celebratory backflip.

Striker Roselord Borgella missed an opportunity to add another before the break and captain Nerilia Mondesir had a penalty kick saved in the 89th minute after Isidora Olave was penalised for a shirt pull in the box following a VAR review.

Mondesir later made amends by setting up the second goal for Dumonay, who doubled their lead in the eighth minute of stoppage time with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Maria Rojas found the net for Chile soon after following a goalkeeping error, but it proved to be a consolation goal as they failed to secure a second successive appearance at the World Cup.

Cameroon will face Portugal at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton later on Wednesday and Panama will face Paraguay at the same venue on Thursday in the other two playoffs for the World Cup.

This year's World Cup, where the United States are the defending champions, will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.

