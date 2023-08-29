News & Insights

Soccer-Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

August 29, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was voted ahead of team mates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, as well as Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, who is now with Bayern Munich.

Haaland's remarkable performance saw him netting 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions last season, contributing to City's triple victory as they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.

The Norway international also achieved recognition in May, being awarded the titles of Premier League's Player of the Season and Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year.

Saka was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the first time after receiving a nomination for the fourth season in a row.

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly secured the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award after finishing as the top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals.

Chelsea's Lauren James was named as the Young Player of the Year.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.