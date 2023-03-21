Soccer-Haaland to miss Norways's Euro qualifiers with groin injury

March 21 (Reuters) - Norway striker Erling Haaland will miss their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia after picking up a groin injury in Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley, the Norwegian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

Haaland, who has 21 goals in 23 appearances for Norway, has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 42 goals for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last June.

"After doing tests and examinations yesterday, it became clear that he will not make the matches against Spain and Georgia," national team doctor Ola Sand said. "It is better that he then gets medical follow-up in the club."

Norway are in Group A along with Cyprus, Georgia, Scotland and Spain. They play Spain in Malaga on Saturday before travelling to face Georgia on Tuesday.

"Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not play for the team," national team coach Stale Solbakken said. "Fortunately, there is still plenty of confidence, talent and unity in this group to win points in the next games."

