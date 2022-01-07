Soccer-Guinea leave three COVID-positive players behind as they head to Cup of Nations

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Guinea left three players behind at their training base in Rwanda after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while the rest of their delegation departed for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The Guinea Football Federation said on Friday that defender Mikael Dyrestam, a former Sweden international who switched allegiance to Guinea, was isolating in accordance with local COVID-19 protocols, together with goalkeeper coach Kemoko Camara, who also tested positive.

Striker Seydouba Soumah was already in isolation after testing positive.

Midfielder Morlaye Sylla would have to undergo a new PCR test on Friday and would be allowed to travel if he returned a negative result, the Guinea Football Federation added in a statement.

The rest of the 27-man squad and staff arrived in Bafoussam on Friday ahead of Sunday’s tournament kickoff.

Guinea play their opening Group B match on Monday against Malawi.

They completed their preparations in Kigali on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in a friendly, with Liverpool’s Naby Keita scoring one of the goals.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

