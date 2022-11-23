Soccer-Guendogan penalty gives Germany 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime

By Manasi Pathak

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Midfielder Ilkay Guendogan gave four-times world champions Germany a 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime after scoring a penalty in the 33rd minute in their World Cup Group E match at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Guendogan sent Japan Shuichi Gonda the wrong way after the goalkeeper's challenge on David Raum awarded the spot kick to Germany. Forward Kai Havertz thought he had made it 2-0 before the break but VAR deemed it offside, while Japan forward Daizen Maeda also had a goal disallowed.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.