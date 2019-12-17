Soccer-Guardiola says Arsenal target Arteta to travel with Man City to Oxford

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Mikel Arteta is in talks with Arsenal over a potential move to the Emirates but said the Spaniard will be part of his coaching staff for their League Cup quarter-final against Oxford United on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal captain Arteta is reported to be the leading candidate to succeed Unai Emery as Arsenal manager after the club's chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured outside his house in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Mikel is travelling to Oxford with us tomorrow," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to the Kassam Stadium.

"We were so smart to pick him up and the other clubs missed it. He's an incredible person, good manager. Work ethic. That's why he is what he is. He's talking with Arsenal so I don't know.

"The organisation is always alive. Now he is part of our group and staff and he is here. When we have new news, I will know and you will know. Now he is here, tomorrow travelling. He trained today and that's all."

Arteta made 149 appearances for Arsenal before joining City's coaching staff in 2016.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at City as assistant to Guardiola, helping the club to consecutive Premier League titles over the last two seasons.

