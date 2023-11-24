News & Insights

Soccer-Guardiola hopeful Haaland fit to play in top-two clash with Liverpool

Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

November 24, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

By Lori Ewing

MANCHESTER, England, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful prolific scorer Erling Haaland can play against Liverpool on Saturday in a clash between the Premier League's top two teams after he withdrew from the Norway squad during the international break.

Haaland injured his ankle in Norway's 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Nov. 16 and returned to City for treatment, missing Norway's game against Scotland.

Haaland tops this season's Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals, three more than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

"He trained with niggles (on Thursday), hopefully he can train today and we will see," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "We have a few problems, the same as many clubs. We will see in the training session and we will see (Saturday). Always it's Plan A."

City lead the Premier League on 28 points after 12 games, a point ahead of Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Guardiola had kind words for the Liverpool manager.

"I think we are all friends," he said. "We know each other quite well. Of course, the time goes forward, Juergen has been eight years at Liverpool and of course it's not the same players since the start. He has rebuilt the team.

"(Liverpool's) Trent Alexander-Arnold can play inside and outside. But the idea is quite similar and (they have) always been our best rivals some seasons... Top club and team. Looking forward to it."

Only three points separate the top five teams in a tight title race.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.