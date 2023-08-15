Soccer-Goalkeeper Raya moves to Arsenal on loan from Brentford

Adds quotes, details

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from fellow Premier League club Brentford on a season-long loan with an option to make the transfer permanent, both clubs said on Tuesday.

According to British media reports, Arsenal paid Brentford a loan fee worth three million pounds ($3.82 million) for Raya and will have the option to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis for 27 million pounds.

Raya, 27, has made over 160 appearances for Brentford since joining the club in 2019, playing a key role in their promotion from the second-tier Championship in 2021.

He also has two caps for Spain, making his debut in 2022 and travelling to Qatar as part of their squad for the World Cup.

"David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League," Arsenal sporting director Edu said.

"With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions."

Raya is expected to provide competition for regular starting keeper Aaron Ramsdale after back-up Matt Turner moved to Nottingham Forest last week.

He becomes the fourth close-season signing for Arsenal, who have spent about 200 million euros ($218.80 million) on midfielder Declan Rice, forward Kai Havertz and defender Jurrien Timber.

"The way that the club is going, it's growing even more so it is a beautiful challenge to take and I couldn’t say no," Raya said in an interview on Arsenal's website.

"I've seen Arsenal a lot for a lot of years and since (Mikel Arteta) came he's made a massive difference to the style of play and to the club.

"The way the team plays out of the back, being confident and taking possession to the other team is the main thing why I fit into the team. I'm going to try and help as much as possible and we'll see what happens."

Brentford added that Raya had signed a two-year contract extension before moving to Arsenal.

The West Londoners, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Bundesliga side Freiburg on a four-year contract in May.

Arsenal next travel to face Crystal Palace, while Brentford take on Fulham.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair and Janina Nuno Rios, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

