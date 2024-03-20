News & Insights

Soccer-Goalkeeper Neuer to miss Germany friendlies with muscle strain

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 20, 2024 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Germany will be without Manuel Neuer for their upcoming friendly matches after the goalkeeper suffered a muscle strain in his left adductor while training with the national team, his club Bayern Munich said on Wednesday.

A timeline on the 37-year-old Bayern captain's return to action has not been provided by the Bundesliga side or the German national team.

Germany face France at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on March 23 before hosting the Netherlands in Frankfurt on March 26.

Bayern, 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the German top flight, host rivals Borussia Dortmund on March 30 before visiting Heidenheim on April 6. They travel to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 9.

