US Markets

Soccer-Gnabry's header gives Germany 1-0 halftime lead over Costa Rica

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

December 01, 2022 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by Shady Amir for Reuters ->

AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Serge Gnabry scored an early goal to give Germany a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica at halftime in their World Cup Group E game at Al Bayt stadium on Thursday.

With Germany needing to win the match to have any chance of avoiding a second-successive group stage elimination from the World Cup, Gnabry headed in a David Raum cross in the 10th minute.

Alvaro Morata's goal in the 12th minute handed group leaders Spain a 1-0 advantage over Japan in the other match.

As it stands Germany will reach the last 16 where they will meet Morocco, while Spain will win group E to face 2018 runners-up Croatia.

(Reporting by Shady Amir in AL KHOR; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.