Soccer-Gleeson made permanent Ireland women's coach after perfect Nations League B campaign

December 18, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Eileen Gleeson has been made the permanent coach of Ireland women, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Monday after a successful Women's Nations League B campaign.

Gleeson, who took interim charge in September after Vera Pauw's controversial exit, led the team to six straight wins, topping Group 1 with a perfect record and earning a promotion to the Nations League A as the highest-ranked team in the division.

The 51-year-old veteran coach had earlier served as the Ireland assistant coach from 2019 to 2021.

Before taking on the Ireland job, she led Glasgow City to the Scottish Women's Premier League title earlier this year.

Ireland's Women's Euro 2025 qualifying campaign begins in April.

